PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Tensions over the shortage of single-family homes in Platteville came to a head last week after four college students moved into a house one of them had purchased in a residential neighborhood with specific restrictions.
Dozens of concerned residents turned out Tuesday evening for a contentious public hearing on whether the city would enforce the special zoning on the residence at 1135 Perry Drive that limits the number of unrelated occupants in the home to two.
After the hearing closed, council members voted, 5-1, to enforce the zoning restriction and give the students until Sept. 1 to comply and have at least two residents move out.
Recommended for you
“I think this is a very unfortunate situation for both sides,” Council Member Kathy Kopp said ahead of the vote. “But … the ordinance is in place for a reason.”
Owner and University of Wisconsin-Platteville junior Devyn Dahlke said he was unaware of the zoning restriction when he bought the house and asked for one year to come into compliance. That would have given the students time to graduate, at which point he would sell the home.
The four friends moved into the house a few months ago after leaving another residence in town on account of safety concerns related to raucous neighbors at that property. After the vote, Dahlke said his family is planning to hire a lawyer to look into the ordinance further.
“Us four have been through a lot together, and we really view each other as family, so we’re not just going to go our separate ways,” Dahlke said. “I felt like my (one-year) compromise should have been considered more.”
The limited occupancy overlay district was established by area residents in 2012 in hopes of keeping the area residential with fewer high-volume rentals. Homes zoned R-1 without the overlay can house up to four unrelated individuals.
When Dahlke applied to have the residential overlay designation removed from the home, more than 100 neighbors filed a petition with the city against the change.
Dozens of those residents showed up Tuesday to express their concern. While many expressed sympathy with the students’ former living situation, they did not believe it warranted a reversal of the zoning restriction on the property.
The neighborhood in question sits near Westview Elementary School, and residents said they believed the overlay district ensures the homes remain available for young families looking to move to the area with their children.
“Rezoning the property would set a precedent that could lead to more requests for rezoning in the future,” said neighborhood resident and former council member Eileen Nickels. “It would happen one home at a time, and that is how neighborhoods change.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.