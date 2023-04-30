PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Tensions over the shortage of single-family homes in Platteville came to a head last week after four college students moved into a house one of them had purchased in a residential neighborhood with specific restrictions.

Dozens of concerned residents turned out Tuesday evening for a contentious public hearing on whether the city would enforce the special zoning on the residence at 1135 Perry Drive that limits the number of unrelated occupants in the home to two.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.