Legislation changed some longstanding rules for voting by absentee ballot and early voting in Iowa — alterations that might catch some voters off guard.
“It can be confusing,” said Jenny Hillary, Dubuque County’s deputy commissioner of elections.
Here are seven things to know as the window for early voting for the Nov. 8 general election prepares to open later this month.
REQUESTED ABSENTEE BALLOTS ARE ARRIVING LATER
Residents can submit their absentee ballot requests now.
“We can’t actually mail (absentee) ballots out until 20 days before the general election, which falls on Oct. 19,” Hillary said.
Oct. 19 also marks the start of early voting.
Iowa legislation trimmed the time period for early voting. It previously spanned 29 days before an election.
Early voting in Dubuque County will be available at the elections office, located on the fourth floor of the county courthouse, 720 Central Ave., and at the Old Jail, an adjacent building immediately to the north of the courthouse in the same block of Central. Ballots can be cast from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
ABSENTEE BALLOT WINDOW IS SHORTENED
Legislation also shortened the window in which county election officials can mail absentee ballots to voters.
“We have to stop mailing absentee ballots the 20th day before the election — that is Oct. 24,” Hillary said. “We have a very short window to mail them out. Anyone who wants get a ballot by mail, make sure you get the request to us by 5 p.m. Oct. 24. Even if you had it postmarked Oct. 20 and we get it Oct. 25, we can’t mail you an absentee ballot.”
Hillary said the shortened window makes it particularly important for voters to completely fill out their absentee ballot request form and sign envelopes where required.
The request form printed in today’s Telegraph Herald can be clipped and returned for an absentee ballot.
POSTMARK RULES HAVE CHANGED
Legislation also changed absentee voting rules concerning postmarks on envelopes.
“In the past, as long as your ballot was postmarked the day before the election, if it was received after Election Day but before (the following) Monday at noon, it could be counted,” Hillary said. “Now, all of the absentee ballots received by mail have to be received by our office by 8 p.m. election night. Also, on Election Day, voters can’t return (completed absentee ballots at) the polls. They have to deliver the ballots to our office.”
Starting Oct. 19, the county will provide a drop box for completed absentee ballots in the alley on the east side of the courthouse.
THE ELECTION ANNEX IS GONE
“We used to be able to have early voting at our election annex at 75 Locust St.,” Hillary said. “Legislators changed the law to say that the (county) auditor can’t designate a satellite early voting location.”
The former election annex had free parking. Hillary said Dubuque County is offering three spaces of free parking along Central Avenue for early voters. The spaces will be denoted by yellow bags over the parking meters and signage.
2 OFF-SITE VOTING LOCATIONS PETITIONED FOR USE
State legislation now requires petitions with 100 signatures to request off-site early voting locations, Hillary said. Petitions for two off-site locations were approved for the county prior to a deadline last month.
The first site will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at Clarke University’s Wahlert Atrium, 1550 Clarke Drive. The second site will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 4 at Worthington Community Center, 216 First Ave. in Worthington.
“Anyone in the county can vote at that Worthington location or the Clarke atrium,” Hillary said. “They can register to vote, vote in person or return a (completed) absentee ballot (at the two sites).”
ELECTIONS OFFICE, OLD JAIL OPEN 2 SATURDAYS
The elections office and the Old Jail will be open to accommodate voters’ needs on two Saturdays — from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 22 and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 5.
STILL CONFUSED? HERE’S AN EASY WAY TO GET HELP
If voters still have questions, there are several ways to seek answers.
“The single best way for people to get their questions answered is to call my office at 563-589-4456,” said County Auditor Kevin Dragotto.
Online, voters can visit dubuquecountyiowa.gov/468/Elections or sos.iowa.gov for election information.
