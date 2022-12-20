Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-state area. This edition highlights developments in Dubuque.
A Bellevue business is opening its first Dubuque location this week.
Simply Parker’s opens Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 225 W. Eighth St., the former home of Supreme Subs. The business first opened in Bellevue in 2016 and reopened in 2021 after undergoing renovations.
“We’re now expanding to the Dubuque market,” said owner Misty Parker. “So many customers ask where they can get (our products) and drive down from Dubuque.”
Parker said the Dubuque store will include a retail gift shop area with an assortment of items, including Simply Parker’s cheese spreads and barbecue sauces. The space also will feature shirts, hats and cards.
The business also will sell a variety of “grab-and-go” food items, Parker said. Breakfast options include muffins, bagels and breakfast sandwiches. Pulled pork and Italian beef sandwiches will be featured on the lunch menu, as well as Chicago hot dogs and soups.
“If people have large events and parties, we will be glad to help out with food items that they need,” Parker said.
She said a food truck for the business also hopefully will be up and running in the spring.
“The downtown area was expanding, and it was a great target market for us,” Parker said. “We will also have a small grocery area in there. We kind of targeted the downtown area for the workforce in the area and for the people who live in the downtown area. It will be easier to grab a few little things that they need, miscellaneous things to grab and take home. Then, they don’t have to stop at the grocery store.”
The Dubuque location for Simply Parker’s will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. More information can be found at simplyparkers.com and on Facebook at facebook.com/SimplyParker.
New clothing store coming to Dubuque mall
A new clothing store will open before the year’s end in Kennedy Mall in Dubuque.
Kennedy Mall spokesman Joe Bell said Daily Thread will open soon in the 3,300-square-foot space next to Kay Jewelers. The space previously housed the clothing store Four Seasons, which closed last year.
“This is a fast-fashion concept, affordable fashion for every day,” Bell said of Daily Thread. “It’s mostly women’s apparel, with sizes ranging from extra small to 4XL, so they have a wide range of sizes.”
Bell said Daily Thread is a “rapidly growing” national chain that has about 85 locations, primarily centered in the Midwest. The chain plans to open an additional five locations, including the Kennedy Mall one, by the end of the year.
Work already has begun to transform the mall space into Daily Thread. Bell said he did not have a precise opening date for the store, but there are plans for it to open yet this year.
“I think the method of operation for Daily Thread is, they try to move into spaces that are already empty and well-fitted out for apparel sales,” he said. “Then there’s a minimal amount of work to retrofit the space, and they are able to work quickly.”
Bell said shoppers always have a desire for a wider variety of items, especially when it comes to women’s apparel.
“They are appealing to a younger demographic,” he said. “If it’s new, if it’s trendy, they get it in stock quickly and turn it over quickly.”
More information on Daily Thread can be found at shopdailythread.com.
Longtime friends open new spa in Dubuque
A pair of friends have opened their own spa in Dubuque.
White Sage Day Spa opened last month at 2095 John F. Kennedy Road, Suite 2, near Fareway grocery store. The spa is co-owned by Diane Patzner and Sheri Streif, who previously both offered spa services independently while leasing space at various locations.
“Sheri and I have known each other since we went to massage therapy school together (10 years ago),” Patzner said. “We always had very similar passions and goals that we want to establish within a spa.”
Streif formerly taught at Capri College and said one of her former students alerted her to the location, which previously was a dental office. Renovation work for the spa started in October.
Six people, including Patzner and Streif, work at the spa. The group offers a wide range of services, including massage therapy, advanced skin care, microblading, permanent makeup, meditation, sound healing and Reiki, which is an energy healing technique. There is also a couple’s room so people can partake in services together, and a tanning room is being added.
Patzner said the business also holds events and wellness classes, and Streif noted that customers can buy skin care and wellness products at the spa.
“It’s been going really good,” Streif said of the spa. “We are fortunate that we have a really good location. I feel like we have good visibility there. ... And we have an excellent group of ladies working with us. We’re lucky that we have a great, supportive team.”
White Sage Day Spa operates by appointment and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The spa can be reached at 563-599-6725 and found online at whitesagedayspa.com or facebook.com/whitesagedayspadbq.
