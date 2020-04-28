An Anamosa, Iowa, elementary school administrator has been named the next principal of Sageville Elementary School in Dubuque.
Erik Johnson, who is currently assistant principal at Strawberry Hill Elementary School, will start in his new role on July 1, pending approval by Dubuque Community School Board members next month. The school district announced the move in a press release Monday.
If approved, Johnson will succeed Jean McDonald, who is retiring at the end of the school year.
Prior to his current role, Johnson was a fifth-and-sixth-grade literacy and social studies teacher at Prairie Creek Intermediate School in Cedar Rapids and a kindergarten-through-fifth-grade interventionist and reading teacher at Jefferson Elementary School in Davenport, according to the release.