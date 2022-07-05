A Dubuque man was sentenced to one year of informal probation in connection with a fraudulent check-cashing scheme in which police said he cashed checks totaling more than $22,000.
Jerome J. Johnson, 22, of Dubuque, was recently given a deferred judgment in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to one count of forgery. With a deferred judgment, if probation and payment obligations are successfully completed, the record of the case is expunged.
As part of a plea deal, six additional counts of forgery were dismissed, according to the sentencing order from Iowa District Court Judge Monica Zrinyi Ackley.
Johnson was one of four people arrested in relation to the scheme.
Court documents state that Johnson cashed fraudulent checks at bank branches in Dubuque and Asbury, Iowa, totaling more than $22,000 on Feb. 15. He also attempted to cash a fraudulent check at a bank branch in Peosta, Iowa.
Sonny J. Boose, 54, of Dubuque, was also arrested in relation to the scheme after he unsuccessfully attempted to cash fraudulent checks at three Dubuque bank branches on Feb. 15. He was sentenced to two to five years of probation after pleading guilty to a charge of forgery.
Documents state that both Boose and Johnson reported being enlisted by two men to cash the checks. Those two were later identified by police as Karree L. Banks, 25, of Jonesboro, Ga., and Kijana S. Roberts, 25, of Atlanta.
Both Banks and Roberts are charged with 10 counts of forgery, 10 counts of solicitation to commit a felony, and one count each of first-degree theft and ongoing criminal activity. Both have pleaded not guilty.