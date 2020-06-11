GALENA, Ill. — A Galena distillery has joined forces with other regional distillers to create a new product that will help support service industry members in Iowa.
Blaum Bros. Distilling Co. is one of five distilleries that collaborated to make a blended whiskey known as Distiller’s Handshake. Proceeds from the limited-edition whiskey will benefit the Iowa Restaurant Association Education Foundation.
Co-owner Matt Blaum said just more than 1,000 bottles of Distiller’s Handshake were produced. He said they will start appearing at most major Iowa and northwest Illinois retail and liquor stores this weekend.
To create the product, Blaum Bros. Distilling Co. worked with four Iowa distilleries: Mississippi River Distilling Co., of LeClaire; Templeton Rye, of Templeton; Cedar Ridge Winery & Distillery, of Swisher; and Cats Eye Distillery, of Bettendorf.
Each distiller contributed one barrel of whiskey, and these contributions were blended together to create Distiller’s Handshake, according to Matt Blaum.