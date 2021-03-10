ELKADER, Iowa — The City of Elkader and the Main Street Elkader Board of Directors announced Tuesday that Elkader native Samantha Baumgartner will take on the role of economic development director and Main Street Elkader director.
Baumgartner will begin in the role at the end of June. The position aims to strengthen Elkader’s economy and business community, according to a press release.
Baumgartner currently serves as the at-risk coordinator and activities director for West Central Community School District in Maynard, Iowa. She received her bachelor’s degree from University of Northern Iowa and her master’s degree from Buena Vista University.
“In Samantha, we saw a passion for sustaining the history, beauty and economic viability of our vibrant town,” Mayor Josh Pope said in the release.