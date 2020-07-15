HANOVER, Ill. – Authorities said a confrontation between two men led to a fatal shooting Tuesday night in Jo Daviess County.
Dana C. Clark, 47, of Galena, was killed, according to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.
Authorities received multiple 911 calls of a shooting at about 8:40 p.m. Tuesday on private property in rural Hanover.
A press release states that Clark was confronted by David A. Van Winkle, 37, of Hanover, for allegedly trespassing.
“A physical confrontation took place between Clark and Van Winkle, at which time Van Winkle produced a firearm and fired one shot, striking Clark in the chest,” according to the release.
The release states that authorities continue to investigate the incident.