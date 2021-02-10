Temperatures plunged again Tuesday in the Dubuque area, chilling residents who have enjoyed a mostly mild-temperature winter until now and recalling the historically extreme cold spell that opened 2019.
The difference between the current cold spell and the 2019 polar vortex deep freeze is the duration and depth of falling temperatures, according to Justin Glisan, state climatologist for the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.
“Temperatures have not dropped as dramatically this time as in January 2019,” Glisan said.
Dubuque’s temperature stood at 7 below zero at 6 a.m. Tuesday morning, with a wind-chill value of 31 below zero. The normal low temperature for this time of year is 14 in Dubuque. The normal high is 30.
“It’s like the January cold we didn’t get in January,” said John Klostermann, Dubuque’s public works director.
The average of daily high and low temperatures was 22 degrees in January in Dubuque, 3 degrees above normal for the month, according to the National Weather Service. Dubuque recorded above-average temperatures on 21 of the 31 days in January.
December’s average temperature was 3.5 degrees above normal in Dubuque at 26.3 degrees.
“Nature likes to try to balance things out,” said Brian Pierce, a weather service meteorologist. “We had a warm December and January, so this (cold spell) is not unexpected.”
Temperatures hovered around normal for the first several days this month. Friday marked a steep decline, with a high temperature of only 10 degrees. Daily high temperatures of 5, 3 below zero, 6 and 5 degrees followed.
“It’s reasonable to expect cold snaps in winter,” Gilsan said. “However, these temperatures are well below normal.”
More cold temperatures are on the way, too.
Glisan said both seven-day forecasts and short-term climatological outlooks suggest colder-than-average temperatures will continue through the middle of February.
“It looks like the coldest air will make its way to us this weekend, but we won’t see air temperatures in the minus-20s and minus-30s as we did in 2019,” he said.
The NWS forecast as of Tuesday afternoon didn’t have Dubuque topping 11 degrees until Tuesday, Feb. 16, when the high is supposed to be 15. Below-zero lows are predicted for every night until then, including 17 below zero on Sunday night.
The arctic air that swept into the Dubuque area during the January 2019 polar vortex was nearly unprecedented.
Temperatures dropped to 31 degrees below zero on Jan. 31, 2019 — falling 1 degree shy of the city’s all-time cold-weather record of 32 below, set on Jan. 7, 1887.
Wind chill values plunged as low as 56 below on Jan. 29, 2019. Dubuque endured 80 straight hours of zero or sub-zero temperatures — from 2 a.m. Jan. 28 to 10 a.m. Feb. 1.
“It was just continuous,” Klostermann said.
The extreme cold temperatures and high winds during the polar vortex even forced Klostermann’s department to cancel garbage collection one day in 2019.
The current cold spell hasn’t impacted trash collection, but it has made it more difficult to clear Dubuque’s streets of snow and ice.
“Cold weather limits what we can do,” Klostermann said. “Currently, most residential streets have packed-down snow on the driving lanes due to the warm pavement temperatures at the start of the storm (on Feb. 4) and falling temperatures after the storm. Any snow that was driven on before it was plowed off is now frozen to the street pavement.”
Klostermann said road salt is only effective when pavement temperatures are 15 degrees or higher. Crews can treat salt with chemicals to increase its effectiveness in extremely cold conditions, but usage is limited due to environmental and cost concerns, he said.
“We will use a blended (mix) to treat the salt and limit its use to primary, secondary (streets) and trouble areas,” Klostermann said. “Residential areas will be plowed as usual after a storm, but many areas will not be treated until a later date when temperatures are more favorable for using salt as a deicer.”