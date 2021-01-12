ELIZABETH, Ill. – Construction is underway on a $1.1 million sewer project in Elizabeth.
The village is replacing two sanitary sewer manholes and pipe lining on Locust Street and will follow the work with roadway reconstruction. Workers also intend to fill an old hand-mined tunnel underneath U.S. 20.
The project is funded through a $746,000 rural development grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, along with a $388,000 low-interest loan from the federal agency, according to a press release.
Officials expect to complete the project by the late spring or summer.