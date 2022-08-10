DYERSVILLE, Iowa — A new nonprofit with connections to the Field of Dreams in Dyersville kicks off today.
Field of BIG Dreams has been launched to support children with cancer, military veterans and their families, according to a press release. Frank Thomas — Major League Baseball Hall of Famer and CEO of Go the Distance Baseball, which owns the Field of Dreams — will serve as the organization’s board chair.
A press release regarding today’s announcement was shared with the Telegraph Herald in advance.
“The Field of Dreams Movie Site is a magical place where the present connects to the past,” Thomas said in the release. “The Field of BIG Dreams represents where the present connects to the future.”
Field of BIG Dreams kicks off today with the inaugural Legends Dream Big charity golf tournament with former MLB players at Eagle Ridge Resort in The Galena (Ill.) Territory. A reception will be held tonight at Q Casino in Dubuque.
“The mission of the Field of BIG Dreams is to raise funds in support of organizations offering programs that improve the emotional and mental health of children with cancer, veterans and their families,” the release states. “The charity will fuel them with the resources, support and hope they need to overcome obstacles and pursue their dreams.”
Thomas, who lost a sister to leukemia, first discussed Field of BIG Dreams with the TH in an interview in April, when officials announced $80 million worth of investment in the Field of Dreams site.
Thomas will be speaking about Field of BIG Dreams at a press conference today in Dyersville.
Katie Weil, executive director of Field of BIG Dreams, said she has worked with Thomas in the past through his charity work, and Thomas contacted her at the end of last year about Field of BIG Dreams.
“Frank has always been an extremely charitable person throughout his whole life,” she said. “He had this vision to be able to help people. He felt it was just a wonderful opportunity to help kids with cancer and veterans. I was just so excited about it.”
Field of BIG Dreams currently is partnering with the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque to allow donations to be made to the new nonprofit through the foundation.
“Field of BIG Dreams will continue to work with the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque to receive tax-deductible contributions until it has the necessary infrastructure in place to accept donations directly,” the release states.
Weil said several structural elements, such as a donor database, have to be put in place before the nonprofit can accept donations directly. She said she hopes the organization will start receiving direct donations in October.
Starting in 2023, Field of BIG Dreams will begin awarding annual grants to organizations providing and supporting programs for children with cancer, veterans and their families.
Weil said the nonprofit will start with a local focus when it comes to grant recipients.
“We want to work and partner with Iowa-based organizations, as well as maybe some regional-based organizations that serve Iowa,” she said. “Our charity is based in Iowa, and it’s important to start with home.”
She added that the charity eventually will expand to serve organizations regionally and nationally.
Asked how much the nonprofit intends to award in its first year, she said officials have “lofty goals” but did not provide a number.
“What we know is there’s a lot of need everywhere, but we’ll start a little bit more local and work our way out,” she said. “... We each have lofty goals (for fundraising). I know Frank wants to raise as much as possible.”
Grant application information will be available in spring 2023, with the first grants awarded that summer.
“(The nonprofit’s) goals are to promote social connections to combat isolation, anxiety and depression; provide new experiences that improve confidence, independence and self-esteem; provide opportunities for pediatric cancer patients to envision a better future through play, education (and) other support services; and provide veterans with improved access to training, employment support and mental health care services,” the release states.
The nonprofit also will host special days at the Field of Dreams movie site for pediatric cancer patients, as well as invite active military, veterans and their families to the site for events.
“Everyone deserves to dream, yet every day, trauma, disease and isolation can turn dreams into darkness,” Thomas said in the release. “This is especially true for children battling cancer and veterans plagued by mental and emotional challenges. For them, dreams seem to evaporate and life becomes smaller. We say, it’s time for them to dream big again.”
More information on Field of BIG Dreams can be found online at fieldofbigdreams.org.
