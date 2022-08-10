DYERSVILLE, Iowa — A new nonprofit with connections to the Field of Dreams in Dyersville kicks off today.

Field of BIG Dreams has been launched to support children with cancer, military veterans and their families, according to a press release. Frank Thomas — Major League Baseball Hall of Famer and CEO of Go the Distance Baseball, which owns the Field of Dreams — will serve as the organization’s board chair.

