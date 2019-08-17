PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A developer’s plans to construct a single-family rental home on a foreclosed lot in Platteville hit a snag after the Common Council this week denied a request to waive a fee assessed against the property.
Meanwhile, council members gave their blessing to modify the design of the project and that of a second multi-unit rental to be built on two other lots.
All three properties — at 565 W. Cedar St. and 420 and 440 Southwest Road — were sold in 2014 by the city to developer River to Valley Initiatives on the condition they be developed by Jan. 1, 2017.
The agreement included penalty fees, which now total more than $21,000, including a $6,124 special assessment against the Cedar Street lot. Any unpaid city bills act as a lien.
“The situation is just not improving with the current owners,” said Joe Carroll, the city’s community development director. “It’s going to be a never-ending cycle so we want to get somebody in there to redevelop the properties.”
Julia Henley, River to Valley Initiatives president, attributed the delay to a former nonprofit officer’s mismanagement of the projects.
Forward Community Investments, the primary lender on the Cedar Street property, requested that the council waive the fee so RVI can proceed with the sale to Kieler developer Zach Droessler.
Droessler intends to construct a single-family residence on Cedar Street and consolidate the Southwest Road properties to construct a multi-unit residence.
To proceed with construction, he requested the council modify the original development agreements.
Council President Barb Daus was dissatisfied with the value of the proposed buildings. Under the original agreement, which called for construction of owner-occupied homes, the buildings were valued thousands of dollars higher.
“I have to say to myself, ‘Do we really want a house like that in Platteville?’” she said of the Cedar Street property. Droessler said he underestimated construction costs and agreed to increase the home’s fair market value.
“You’re talking about a brand-new structure that’s serving a purpose,” he said. “I think I’m still adding value, and it will be a nice place.”
Droessler has offered to pay RVI $16,000 for the lot, which is appraised at $27,000. Incurring an additional $6,000 loss would make the sale untenable, according to the lender’s president.
Council Members Isaac Shanley and Eileen Nickels objected to the request, stating that it would establish a precedent.
“I think between the three entities … they could come up with the additional $6,124.84,” Nickels said. “The city should not be the one who forfeits this amount of money simply because we as a city honored our commitment.”
The council approved the modifications to the development agreements, but voted, 5-2, against waiving the fee, with Daus and Council Member Barbara Stockhausen casting the dissenting votes.
“If the fees keep growing, when are we going to see the money?” Stockhausen said.
Henley is uncertain what impact the council’s decision will have on the Cedar Street property’s future.
“We’re just trying to make the best of an unfortunate situation that has affected our organization negatively,” she said.