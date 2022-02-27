Recent campaign finance reports reveal that one candidate for the Dubuque City Council Ward 4 special election significantly outpaced her peers in fundraising.
Candidates who raised or spent more than $1,000 had to submit a financial disclosure report to the Iowa Ethics & Campaign Disclosure Board by Thursday, detailing their campaign donations and expenditures from Jan. 1 through Feb. 19. Previous reports detail candidates’ contributions and expenditures in December 2021.
Only two of the seven candidates filed financial disclosure reports: Katy Wethal and Carla Anderson. Wethal’s total donations were $10,795 by Feb. 19, while Anderson raised $1,065.
Other candidates for the Ward 4 seat are Hilary Dalton, Tim Flynn, Paul Kern, Erik Kronstedt and R.R.S. Stewart. A primary election will be held on Tuesday, March 1, with the top two vote-getters advancing to the March 29 special election.
Anderson said the fundraising process has been “very difficult” for her.
“I feel that the money establishment out here, the local power, have all gathered behind one candidate,” she said.
Anderson did receive a $100 donation from former Dubuque City Council Member Brett Shaw. She had spent $545.87 by Feb. 19.
Anderson said she utilized social media to pursue fundraising efforts, and she is proud to be running a “grassroots campaign.”
“I’m not beholden to anybody,” she said. “My goal is to be for the people, because I live with the people.”
A total of $1,010 of Wethal’s contributions came from her own personal funds, and her parents, Rae Ann and Rick Dickinson, each donated $200. Rick Dickinson is president and CEO of Greater Dubuque Development Corp.
Wethal also received a $100 donation from current City Council Member Ric Jones. She had spent $3,935.66 by Feb. 19.
Wethal said she is “incredibly humbled” by the contributions she’s received.
“As uncomfortable as it is to garner financial support, I realize that campaigns do cost money,” she said. “Things like technology and mail to introduce myself are all part of the campaign, and those pieces of the puzzle require funding.”
She said she’s tried to connect with Ward 4 residents via phone, mail and door knocking, and is grateful to those who donated.
“This financing, I hope, will help me to be successful in this primary and also have the privilege to move forward to the general election,” she said.
Candidates who move on to the March 29 election must file their next financial disclosure report by 4:30 p.m. on March 24, according to Zach Goodrich, director and legal counsel for the Iowa Ethics & Campaign Disclosure Board.