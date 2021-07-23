On a sunny afternoon this week, Flora Park in Dubuque was filled with the shouts and laughter of tri-state-area residents as they ran races, blew bubbles and cheered for their fellow competitors.
The participants were local adults with intellectual disabilities, attending the latest event hosted by Dubuque nonprofit Creative Expression Workshops.
“It makes you feel good to help other people be happy,” said Creative Expression Workshops Board Member Louise Thurn. “(We enjoy) bringing people together and bringing that happiness and joy to other people.”
Local resident Mary Ellyn Jensen founded Creative Expression Workshops nine years ago to provide an outlet for adults with intellectual disabilities to express themselves creatively through art. The organization, which is operated by volunteers, has since expanded to offer a variety of educational and entertainment-based activities.
“We started with probably six or eight people coming to the workshops,” said Karen Kingsley, a board member and the current manager of Creative Expression Workshops. “In nine years, we’ve grown a lot.”
About 50 adults with intellectual disabilities, along with friends and family members, attended the nonprofit’s annual picnic this week. In the spirit of the Tokyo Olympics, the picnic had an Olympics theme.
The festivities began with an opening ceremony. As attendees formed a circle, Board Member Inga Schilling stood in the center, holding a rubber torch above her head.
“Today, we have the Creative Expression Olympics, and our theme is ‘Winners All!’” she said, to a chorus of cheers.
As Schilling explained the day’s events — including an egg and spoon race, several relays and a beanbag toss — the torch made its way around the circle, passed from hand to hand.
“Olympians, good luck!” Schilling called, as the crowd dispersed to begin the games.
One popular event was a horse race, in which participants donned a numbered vest, held a wooden horse and waited at the starting line. Schilling and other volunteers rolled a large foam die, and when each participant’s number was rolled, that person advanced one step toward the finish line.
As temperatures soared into the upper 80s, volunteers distributed squirt bottles of water to help attendees keep cool as they competed.
Eric Ward stood nearby, deciding which event to try first.
“I’m just watching, and maybe I’ll try the beanbags,” he said.
Fellow attendee MacKenzie MacDonald, grinning broadly, surprised him with a spray of water from her squirt bottle.
Ward threw up his hands in self-defense.
“Don’t get me wet!” he exclaimed, laughing.
At the nearby pavilion, attendees waited to get their faces painted. Many left the picnic table sporting red, white and blue stars or flags from one of the countries participating in this summer’s Olympics.
Dubuque resident Bonnie Maiers proudly displayed the Japanese flag painted on her left cheek.
Maiers has been attending Creative Expression Workshops events for close to 20 years. She said she enjoys “how we do different things and activities” at each event.
She also appreciates the chance to interact with friends.
“I’m a big socializer,” she said.
Accompanying Maiers was her community trainer, Sheila Burggraf.
“It’s just good to be able to get back out in the community with friends and have something to look forward to,” Burggraf said, as the two made their way to the beanbags to begin a game.
Kingsley said that during the pandemic, Creative Expression Workshops offered various outdoor events and provided activities for residents to pick up and complete at home, such as art projects and seed-growing kits.
Moving forward, the nonprofit plans to return to hosting two events per month. Upcoming activities include attending a performance of “Frozen Jr.” at the Grand Opera House and an outdoor workshop with Center of I Am in Dubuque.
The picnic ended with a meal of hot dogs, cupcakes and chips, along with medals for each competitor. Smiles abounded among participants and volunteers as the awards were distributed.
“I think everybody had fun,” Kingsley said. “This was our first big event, really, since COVID, and they just talked about how happy they were to see each other. I think that was the best part.”