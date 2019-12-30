Campus notes Telegraph Herald ZachJoyce Author email Dec 30, 2019 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Union University Jackson, Tenn.Fall 2019 graduate:East Dubuque, Ill. — Zachary Jacobs. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa ZachJoyce Author email Follow ZachJoyce Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Photo Gallery Video Gallery Email Alerts MostRecent MostRead News inyour town IOWA Dubuque Asbury Dyersville Bellevue Clayton County Delaware County Dubuque County Jackson County ILLINOIS East Dubuque Galena Jo Daviess County WISCONSIN Platteville Lancaster Crawford County Grant County Iowa County Lafayette County Ask the TH: What's holding up the opening of the U.S. 20/SW Arterial interchange? Asbury woman linked to marijuana ring sentenced to probation City of Cascade officials prepare plan in case drinking water is compromised Dubuque woman injured, cited in 2-vehicle crash on Dec. 24 Dubuque women taken to hospitals with minor injuries in rollover crash Iowa Department of Natural Resources to host New Year's hikes in eastern Iowa Trial date pushed back for Dubuque teen facing charges in a pair of July shootings City of Dubuque seeks grant to providing housing assistance for struggling families Person who makes a difference: Dubuque river museum 'lucky to have' volunteer greeter Dubuque couple plans event center in reconstructed barn Biz Buzz: Platteville institution changes hands, Dubuque college student opens boutique and longtime tax and accounting company acquires local firm 60th member of Dubuque-area family baptized in 104-year-old gown Campus notes What's happening Health officials laud changes to tobacco laws, while retailers, police work to sort out new rules Novak: Water quality task force's recommendations coming soon 7 local business stories to watch in 2020 Week in Review: Top stories from across tri-states TH seeks reader input to determine top stories of decade Local law enforcement reports Woman crashes into power pole in Lafayette County Authorities: Intoxicated man crashes vehicle on U.S. 61 near Dubuque Write the Caption Kass named TH managing editor Dubuque teen charged with attempted murder in connection to Christmas Eve shooting Politics: Durbin succeeds in getting federal railroad blockage reporting website 2019 by the numbers: 50 stats from the year in tri-state news 'Time to do something else:' Firearms business in Dubuque to close in 2020 Despite stagnant student growth, staffing at Dubuque public schools rises 10% in 10 years What's happening Lunch menu Dubuque man charged with attempted murder in connection to Christmas Eve shooting Authorities: Woman crashes into power pole in Lafayette County Authorities: Intoxicated man crashes vehicle on U.S. 61 near Dubuque No one injured in car fire near Kieler Ernst, Grassley nominate Dubuque students for service academy admission Correction Authorities: Potosi woman severely injured in head-on crash with semi Peosta, Farley residents invited to request absentee ballots for special elections Black Velvet still king among Iowa liquors; ‘native beer’ rises in popularity Coalition mulls concepts for regional mental health center in SW Wisconsin Biden to return to Manchester, Dubuque in early January DNR: Rare mudpuppy salamanders a key part of Mississippi River ecosystem Property owners seek to place ads on buildings ahead of MLB game in Dyersville Dubuque man faces 33 charges for alleged neglect of farm animals, failure to dispose of carcasses Tri-state kids 'plunge' into winter fun at Dubuque County day camp Eco-conscious tri-state residents can send trees to compost heap, briny deep Local law enforcement reports Plans taking shape for expansion of park in Dubuque's North End