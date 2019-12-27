Building permits issued in Dubuque County in November with values of at least $50,000:
Single-family homes:
- Peterson & Kreiss Construction LLC, 1275 Cherry Ridge Court, $500,000.
- Dubuque South Pointe LLC, 1422 Cedar Trail Drive, $500,000.
Industrial buildings:
- Rousselot Dubuque Inc., 2350 Kerper Blvd., $108,000.
Schools and other educational buildings:
- University of Dubuque, 1994 Grace St., $675,200.
Additions, alterations and conversions residential:
- Dubuque’s True North Corp., 2414 Windsor Ave., $192,165.
Additions, alterations and conversions-nonresidential:
- Archdiocese of Dubuque, 1229 Mount Loretta Ave., $174,900. Remove existing walkway ramp and construct a new canopy, exterior cladding and roofing.
- City of Dubuque, 1101 Central Ave., $1,177,000. Renovation of Multicultural Family Center and adjacent building and opening the dividing wall to create additional space for the center.