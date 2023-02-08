MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A former Jackson County bar owner recently was sentenced to two years of probation in part for stealing funds from patrons.
Carly S. Drew — formerly known as Carly S. Brown — 39, of Maquoketa, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Jackson County after pleading guilty to a charge of identity theft over $1,500 but under $10,000. She also pleaded guilty to unrelated charges of possession of marijuana and third-degree harassment.
Drew initially was charged with identity theft over $10,000 but pleaded guilty to the lesser-included charge.
If she violates terms of her probation, Drew faces five years in prison, according to the sentencing order from Judge Mark Lawson.
Recommended for you
Court documents state that Drew owned Perxactly’s Bar, 110 S. Olive St. in Maquoketa. After she closed the business, the Maquoketa Police Department received 10 complaints of fraudulent charges on personal bank accounts.
Documents state that an investigation revealed that Drew used customers’ checking account and routing numbers to create fraudulent debit transactions and transferred the funds into her personal accounts.
Investigators identified 18 victims who had been patrons of the bar, and Drew was in possession of 55 checks that had been used by bar patrons and previously electronically deposited.
Drew attempted $15,555 in fraudulent charges and was able to obtain $7,512, according to documents.