MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A former Jackson County bar owner recently was sentenced to two years of probation in part for stealing funds from patrons.

Carly S. Drew — formerly known as Carly S. Brown — 39, of Maquoketa, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Jackson County after pleading guilty to a charge of identity theft over $1,500 but under $10,000. She also pleaded guilty to unrelated charges of possession of marijuana and third-degree harassment.

Recommended for you