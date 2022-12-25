Amid continued high inflation and economic pressures, area colleges are seeing increased demand for programs that help students combat nonacademic barriers such as food insecurity and transportation troubles.
“Federal financial aid has not kept pace with inflation, and even the students with the greatest financial need are not receiving a financial aid package that meets their needs,” said Laura Franklin, executive director for diversity, equity and inclusion at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. “On day one, students are coming in in a vulnerable position.”
UW-P students can apply to receive one emergency grant per year, up to $1,000, to cover unexpected expenses such as vehicle breakdowns or medical problems. Franklin said students also can pick up gift cards for gas or groceries every six weeks and can visit a free food pantry called Pioneer Provisions.
At the University of Dubuque, a food share co-op is open to students, staff and the public and welcomed about 600 shoppers per month in September and October of this year, according to Nelson Edmonds, vice president of student engagement and intercollegiate athletics.
“With inflation where it is, it’s really been taxing on our students,” Edmonds said, adding, “The student use (of the pantry) is four times what it was two years ago. We’ll have a flier sent out on Tuesday morning (announcing) that it’s stocked, and by Thursday, it’s bare.”
Students can also visit the university’s “Success Shop” to receive one free outfit of professional clothing per year, and Edmonds said a behavioral intervention team called UD Cares works with referred students to provide support for anything from medical co-pays and prescriptions to funding if a student needs to travel home in an emergency.
Clarke University’s CU Linked program, led by the university’s social work department, recently received a $15,000 grant from the DRA. A press release states that the funding will be largely dedicated to direct student support through small-scale grants.
Samantha Hicks, assistant professor of social work and director of field education, said the university piloted CU Linked this past spring with the goal of primarily connecting students to existing community resources. Funding from sources like the DRA grant has allowed it also to provide concrete aid to students in the form of gift cards for emergency gas money, winter clothing and more.
“With expanded efforts in recruiting, part of that being from the different athletic groups, we have students from so many different backgrounds and areas across the country. It’s really increased the types of needs that our students have, whether that’s food insecurity or health insurance,” Hicks said. “We’re recognizing that students have different sets of needs than they did 10 to 15 years ago, so we’re meeting them where they are.”
She said the DRA grant also included funding for professional development, which officials plan to use to provide training for university staff on how out-of-class situations can impact a student’s academic performance.
Loras College launched a campus food pantry in 2018, which has since expanded to offer clothing, hygiene products, school supplies and more, according to Assistant Dean of Students Molly Burrows Schumacher. The pantry is open 24 hours per day, 7 days per week, with no limit on the number of times students can visit.
Burrows Schumacher said administrators also work with students individually to address issues like housing insecurity.
She said while she’s noticed an increased demand for services like the pantry, she also feels universities are becoming more aware of student needs, which she views as a positive step.
“Normally, we’d ask students if they’re staying over Christmas break so we can make sure they have access to their buildings,” she said. “Now, we’re also asking intentionally if they’re anticipating things like food insecurity during that period .. and providing resources and information to those students.”
Wendy Knight, Northeast Iowa Community College vice president of institutional effectiveness and advancement, said NICC has two main options for student assistance: a crisis fund for students dealing with catastrophic situations like a house fire, and a student support fund to cover more everyday issues like car troubles or food needs.
All students who receive funding through the student support fund complete counseling, according to Knight, which often involves creating a budget and getting connected with community resources.
“It’s a hand up, really helping educate them,” she said, later adding, “We take a holistic approach to wrap around services, utilizing what’s available in our community and then supplementing it with what we have.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.