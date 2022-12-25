Amid continued high inflation and economic pressures, area colleges are seeing increased demand for programs that help students combat nonacademic barriers such as food insecurity and transportation troubles.

“Federal financial aid has not kept pace with inflation, and even the students with the greatest financial need are not receiving a financial aid package that meets their needs,” said Laura Franklin, executive director for diversity, equity and inclusion at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. “On day one, students are coming in in a vulnerable position.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.