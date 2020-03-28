MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Jackson County Conservation Department officials are seeking name suggestions for a male trumpeter swan recently moved to Maquoketa’s Hurstville Interpretive Center.
The swan was brought to Iowa to participate in the Iowa Department of Natural Resources trumpeter swan reintroduction program. He was injured in Minnesota, and is no longer able to fly, according to conservation officials.
The conservation department released a video this week of the swan’s introduction to Hurstville, which didn’t go as planned. The bird escaped his carrier during the transition, so conservation employees had to “herd” him to the enclosure.
Eventually the swan was captured and introduced to his new roommate, Ginger, a female trumpeter swan.
Anyone with ideas about a name for the swan can contact the conservation department at 563-652-3783 or jess@jacksonccb.com.