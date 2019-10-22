ROCKVILLE, Wis. — Authorities said foggy conditions played a role in a Sunday morning crash in Grant County that injured at least one person.
Derek McBee, 30, of Fennimore, was taken by a private vehicle to a hospital for evaluation, while one of his passengers, Ashley McBee, no age provided, was taken by ambulance to a hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries,” according to a press release issued Monday by the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 9 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of U.S. 35/61 and Grant County B north of Rockville. The release states that Carter Austin, 21, of Platteville, was westbound on Grant County B when he did not see the stop sign at the intersection “due to foggy conditions and being tired.” He crashed into the southbound vehicle driven by Derek McBee.
The McBee vehicle spun, flipped on its side, slid off the roadway and then rolled in the ditch. Children in the vehicle were not injured, the release states.
Austin was cited with failure to stop at a stop sign.