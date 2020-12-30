Though 2020 saw the deaths of hundreds of special tri-state residents, here is a selection of those with the most notable achievements. Today’s story includes deaths in the first half of the year; Part 2 will run on Thursday, Dec. 31, and cover the latter half of the year.
Sister Helen Huewe, OSF (Oct. 1, 1935-Jan. 11, 2020): Former administrator of Xavier Hospital, president of Mercy Health Center, served on many local committees, with her latest assisting the Marshallese population and church renovation fund; 2009 TH First Citizen Award recipient.
Daniel H. Smith (June 6, 1933–Feb. 19, 2020): President of Emmaus Bible College, the fourth president in the college’s history; served as chancellor to Emmaus Bible College until his passing; chaplain for the Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments since 2013.
Donald H. Gagne (May 16, 1929–March 14, 2020): Founded Tri-State Independent Blind Society in February of 1972, helping people who are visually impaired to lead more independent lives. Served on many boards within the city, but his true passion was his work with the Blind Society.
Ivo W. Puidak (March 24, 1958-March 17, 2020): Chef who founded Galena Canning Co. in the early 1990s, creating a wide variety of salsas, hot sauces, salad dressings, dips, jams and barbecue sauces. The store has garnered national attention, and Puidak was featured on multiple shows on the Food Network.
Sally A. Tuhey Ryan (Oct. 12, 1927–March 14, 2020): Active in local community theater; sued the local school district (and won) for equal access for children of all learning abilities, drove artists-in-residence around, a Meals-on-Wheels volunteer and director of Fine Arts One Act Play Competition for 10 years.
Gary R. Anglin (July 29, 1948–Aug. 17, 2020): Route salesman for Trausch Baking Co. for 33 years. Following retirement from the bakery, he worked at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home as a funeral attendant. Anglin was a member of St. Columbkille Catholic Church, where he spent many hours a week helping out as needed as sacristan; also, he was past chief and active member of the Dubuque Auxiliary Police for 39 years.
Kathryn J. Davis (April 20, 1957–March 24, 2020): Counselor at Northeast Iowa Community College for 30 years; served on the boards for the Substance Abuse Coalition of Dubuque and Mental Health America of Dubuque County.
Julie “Westy” Westercamp (May 26, 1955-March 25, 2020): She was inducted into the Loras College Sports Hall of Fame with her volleyball teammates; taught kids important lessons in and out of the classroom throughout her 32 years as a physical education and wellness teacher at Western Dubuque High School, as Western Dubuque head softball and tennis coach and as Wahlert boys tennis coach.
Donald H. Kolsrud (Aug. 21, 1934–April 9, 2020): Principal at Dubuque Senior High School in the 1970s and ’80s.
Raymond J. Scherrman (June 19, 1930-April 9, 2020): Founding member of the West Dubuque Community School Board and served on the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors and multiple boards and organizations. Manager of the Dubuque County Highway Department until retirement.
The Rev. Monsignor John R. McClean (May 13, 1932–April 28, 2020): Graduated from Loras College in 1953 and studied theology at St. Bernard’s Provincial Seminary in Dubuque. Ordained in 1957 in the Archdiocese of Dubuque. In 1987, he was named a monsignor by Pope John Paul II. Served multiple parishes, including St. Anthony in Dubuque, St. Mary, of Guttenberg, and Immaculate Conception, of North Buena Vista, and as a Wahlert High School faculty member.
Edwin “Red” Sabers (Oct. 10, 1920–May 1, 2020): Member of the Softball Hall of Fame; renowned boxer and Golden Gloves champion, representing the U.S. as a welterweight, winning against the best fighters from Ireland, in Soldier Field in Chicago.
Ralph P. “Junior” Cremer Jr. (Jan. 15, 1932–May 12, 2020): Proud lifelong Dubuquer who owned and operated Cremer’s Meats for his entire working career, officially “retiring” in 2011; he found much enjoyment in the relationships he made with his employees and customers, whom he considered friends and family.
Colleen B. Lindstrom (April 12, 1964–May 15, 2020): Started Rustic Hills Carriage Tours in Dubuque; owned and operated the horse-drawn carriage tours business from 1988 until the time of her death.
James Egan (May 20, 1944–May 20, 2020): Became superintendent of the Southwestern Wisconsin School District in Hazel Green in 1995, where he served until retirement in 2015. His passion was to make positive changes in education and positively impact students. He was selected for several Fulbright trips to study education and schools in Japan, South Korea, China, Argentina, Brazil, Finland, France and England.
Joan Herrig (Nov. 2, 1930-June 3, 2020): Established Our Redeemer Lutheran Church Nursery and Preschool and was a charter member of the church. Also owned Little Lambs Christian Preschool. Inducted into the Dubuque County Democrats Hall of Fame.
Carolyn Farrell, BVM (Nov. 2, 1934-June 14, 2020): Served the Dubuque community and beyond, notably as Dubuque’s first female City Council member from 1978 to 1981, and as the city’s first, and still only, female mayor in 1980. Her position as mayor garnered national attention because of the rarity of a religious sister serving in elected office. A statement from the Vatican later clarified that holding such a position was prohibited. She also held an administrative position at Clarke College and served as principal at St. Patrick School from 1969 to 1974.