Former Vice President Joe Biden has rescheduled his trip to eastern Iowa as he continues his campaign for president of the United States.
Biden, considered one of the Democratic front-runners to secure his party's nomination to challenge Donald Trump in November 2020, will speak at events next week in Maquoketa and Dubuque.
Biden will host a town hall at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at the Jackson County Fairgrounds, 1212 E. Quarry St. in Maquoketa. Doors open for the event at 11:15 a.m. To register, visit https://bit.ly/2Pacpmf.
Later that day, Biden will host a rally in Dubuque. He is set to take the stage at 7 p.m. at the Loras College Fieldhouse, 1450 Alta Vista St. To register, visit https://bit.ly/2MBrYBO.
Biden was set to host events in the communities Thursday, Oct. 24. However, he called off the appearances so he could attend the funeral of Sonia Sloan, an activist who worked on Biden's various campaigns.