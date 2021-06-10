DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Dyersville will host a free event combining live music, a barbecue competition and a color run this weekend.
Dyersville Summer Nights begins at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 12, with a 5K color run.
A macaroni and cheese contest will be held at 11 a.m., and judging for a barbecue competition begins at 3:45 p.m.
Ziegfried Underground will provide live music beginning at 5 p.m.
Visitors also can taste four kinds of meat from the barbecue competition.
The event also includes activities and games for kids and more.
For more information, call 563-875-2311 or email kthompson@dyersville.org.