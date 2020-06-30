PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- A Platteville committee of city officials and community members has selected a firm to study deficiencies in the city’s fire station and provide suggestions for improvement.
Public Administration Associates/Five Bugles Design, of Eau Claire, will examine the department’s operational procedures and future operational costs and the city’s future fire service needs. The study also would provide recommendations for the site of a new fire station and feasibility of improving the existing building.
The current station at 275 E. Main St. was constructed in 1964 and has become obsolete as firefighting practices, training requirements and equipment evolved.
The study’s estimated cost is $38,500, which will be financed with a $25,000 allocation from the city budget, with the remainder covered by donations.
The company will in the coming weeks develop a project timeline with staff and citizen volunteers.