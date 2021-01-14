PEOSTA, Iowa — Authorities said a man broke the foot of the mother of his children during a 2019 assault in Peosta.
Francisco M. Valle, 22, of Davenport, was arrested at 12:52 p.m. Tuesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging domestic assault with intent to inflict serious injury and two counts of child endangerment.
Court documents obtained Wednesday state that Kelly Thomas, 29, of Peosta, reported that on May 15, 2019, she and Valle were arguing when he picked her up and threw her to the ground.
Thomas said her foot became stuck, and her body landed on it. She “heard a crunching sound and knew her foot was broken,” according to documents.
Thomas initially received treatment at the UnityPoint Health Clinic in Peosta before being referred to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
Thomas also reported that Valle choked her on more than one occasion in the presence of her two children.
Thomas reported the incidents on Jan. 21, 2020, and a warrant for Valle’s arrest was issued on Feb. 7, 2020.