BLANCHARDVILLE, Wis. -- Lafayette County Sheriff's Department officials will seek charges against a Galena teen that they said was involved in two vehicle thefts and a burglary.
Officials said they want charges brought against Owen I. Murdock, 17, of rural Galena. Authorities also arrested Joseph A. Quaglia, 18, of rural Mount Horeb, in connection with the incidents.
A press release states that just before 6 a.m. Thursday, Lafayette County dispatchers received a report of a vehicle stolen from a residence in Blanchardville. At about 7:45 a.m., it was found submerged in Yellowstone Lake.
As law enforcement investigated the incidents, an overnight burglary was reported at Cork Down Saloon in Fayette Township.
Authorities later learned that the Iowa County Sheriff's Department also was investigating a report of a wrecked and abandoned vehicle also stolen from Blanchardville.
The release states that authorities arrested Quaglia in connection with the incidents and made contact with Murdock but could not arrest him due to "jurisdictional restrictions."
The release states that charges will be referred to the Lafayette County district attorney.