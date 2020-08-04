DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- The City of Dyersville has received a $242,000 grant that will help pay for paving and relocating a portion of Heritage Trail.
City officials plan to move the western-most section of the trail to the north side of Beltline Road and pave about 3,300 feet from the existing picnic pavilion near Heritage Printing past Double L Group’s facility, to where Heritage Trail begins.
While the project’s final cost hasn’t been determined, City Administrator Mick Michel said it likely will not be completely covered by the grant, which was awarded through the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Transportation Alternatives Program.