The cost to construct sidewalks along a major Dubuque roadway is far higher than initial estimates.
Monday night, Dubuque City Council members unanimously voted to award a contract to construct sidewalks along John F. Kennedy Road, from the Northwest Arterial to Asbury Road, to Midwest Concrete, of Peosta, Iowa, for $538,457.
Including engineering and contingency costs, the approved bid brings the total cost of the project to $633,225. That’s nearly double the initial estimated cost of $351,809.
However, the latest cost increase will not be passed on to residents along JFK where the sidewalks will be installed, as they already received their special assessment costs for the sidewalk installation on their properties.
Midwest Concrete submitted the lowest of the four bids for the project, with the highest coming in at $690,766.
City civil engineer John Dienst said the climbing cost of the project stems from a sharp rise in labor and construction material prices, particularly for concrete and steel.
“Lots of people are trying to build things right now, and that is driving up the costs of these kinds of projects,” he said. “It’s taking a long time for people to even get these materials.”
Council members have discussed installing sidewalks along the stretch of JFK since 1999 as a means of improving pedestrian safety, but residents living along the street who must pay for a portion of the construction costs have consistently opposed the project.
Council members voted in June 2021 to move forward with the project, but they later postponed it to apply for a $190,000 federal grant to shrink the financial burden put on residents.
In October 2021, city staff announced they had secured the grant, bringing the total sidewalk assessments costs on residents from $138,000 to $80,526, making the average sidewalk installation cost for residents $2,219.
Dienst said construction on the sidewalks likely would begin in April and be completed in the summer.
However, he added that more city construction projects also likely will be impacted by price increases at least for the next year.
“I think it’s going to be an issue,” Dienst said. “We’re probably going to see double-digit-percentage increases on materials.”
Mayor Brad Cavanagh said that increases in material costs likely will force officials to adapt.
“If things are going to keep coming in over bid, we’re going to need to find more money,” Cavanagh said. “We might need to make budget adjustments.”
Council Member Danny Sprank said the city might need to reduce the number of projects it tackles over the next year.
“I don’t believe prices will come down any time soon,” he said. “Instead of doing five projects next year, we may only be able to do three.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.