Question: What is being constructed near Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers on Northwest Arterial in Dubuque?
Answer: The ongoing construction at 2541 Northwest Arterial marks the future home of a Tidal Wave Auto Spa, which is slated to open in December, according to Josh Henderson, chief marketing officer with Tidal Wave Auto Spa.
Henderson said Tidal Wave Auto Spa currently has several other Iowa locations, including Coralville, Iowa City and Cedar Falls.
“We thought that this was a market that could offer a good opportunity for us to introduce the Tidal Wave brand to Iowa … and meet a need for a high quality car wash,” he said.
Tidal Wave Auto Spa opened its first location in Atlanta, Ga., in 2004, according to the company’s website. The brand now has approximately 100 locations across the country.
Henderson said the Dubuque location will likely employ 10 to 12 workers. Hours of operation will initially be limited, but will likely eventually expand to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
“Additionally, that first five days or so that we’re open, we’ll just give the (car) washes away for free,” he said. “That lets us get things started up and give Dubuque residents a chance to give us a try.”
A building permit from the City of Dubuque places the total cost of construction at $1 million.
