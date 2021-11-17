October convictions and deferments in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County for charges of operating while intoxicated. All are first-offense convictions unless otherwise noted. The date listed is the date of arrest.
Aiden J. Germain, 21; April 9.
Spencer A. Allen, 26; June 29.
Joseph M. Ludovissy, 23; June 10.
Steve Betwell, 32; May 30.
Carl J. Denlinger, 40; May 21; second offense.
Diana K. Haberkorn Fouche, 72; June 15.
Timothy M. Herman, 30; Aug. 28, 2018; third offense.
Emily E. Puls, 40; July 5.
Eric C. Schmid, 27; March 20.
Marissa R. Tepper, 22; May 29.
Montell Williams, 71; June 26.
Collin J. Woodyard, 20; May 16; second offense.
Andrew J. Zajac, 37; Sept. 21, 2020.
Antonio D. Anderson, 37; May 15.
Leo D. Henkels, 72; June 30.
Scott M. Wilker, 54; July 2.
Louis E. Connolly, 23; Oct. 25.
Kara J. Heffner, 47; March 21.
William J. Kozelka, 60; July 5.
Jacob J. McMahon, 25; June 5.
Christian D. Anderson, 27; July 30; second offense.
Erick Avila, 21; Nov. 7, 2019.
Erick Avila, 21; May 7; second offense.
Hannah L. Bakey, 21; July 24.
Ryan P. Buechele, 32; July 11.
Casey C. Duhme, 32; Aug. 11.
Grant M. Glaser, 22; May 31.
Dennis J. Hantelmann, 39; May 6, 2020; third offense.
Dennis J. Hantelmann, 39; Dec. 23, 2020.
Khalicia A. Harris, 21; Oct. 26, 2019.
Zachary J. Healey, 36; April 10, 2020.
Richard John, 41; July 2.
Michael R. Jones, 39; March 9, 2017.
Elainee E. Koehler, 24; July 9.
Dwayne Matthew, 25; July 20.
Latisha T. Schelhas, 33; July 10.
Jessica J. Small, 29; Feb. 14; second offense.
Chase S. Strub, 36; March 28, 2020; second offense.