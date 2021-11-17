October convictions and deferments in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County for charges of operating while intoxicated. All are first-offense convictions unless otherwise noted. The date listed is the date of arrest.

  • Aiden J. Germain, 21; April 9.
  • Spencer A. Allen, 26; June 29.
  • Joseph M. Ludovissy, 23; June 10.
  • Steve Betwell, 32; May 30.
  • Carl J. Denlinger, 40; May 21; second offense.
  • Diana K. Haberkorn Fouche, 72; June 15.
  • Timothy M. Herman, 30; Aug. 28, 2018; third offense.
  • Emily E. Puls, 40; July 5.
  • Eric C. Schmid, 27; March 20.
  • Marissa R. Tepper, 22; May 29.
  • Montell Williams, 71; June 26.
  • Collin J. Woodyard, 20; May 16; second offense.
  • Andrew J. Zajac, 37; Sept. 21, 2020.
  • Antonio D. Anderson, 37; May 15.
  • Leo D. Henkels, 72; June 30.
  • Scott M. Wilker, 54; July 2.
  • Louis E. Connolly, 23; Oct. 25.
  • Kara J. Heffner, 47; March 21.
  • William J. Kozelka, 60; July 5.
  • Jacob J. McMahon, 25; June 5.
  • Christian D. Anderson, 27; July 30; second offense.
  • Erick Avila, 21; Nov. 7, 2019.
  • Erick Avila, 21; May 7; second offense.
  • Hannah L. Bakey, 21; July 24.
  • Ryan P. Buechele, 32; July 11.
  • Casey C. Duhme, 32; Aug. 11.
  • Grant M. Glaser, 22; May 31.
  • Dennis J. Hantelmann, 39; May 6, 2020; third offense.
  • Dennis J. Hantelmann, 39; Dec. 23, 2020.
  • Khalicia A. Harris, 21; Oct. 26, 2019.
  • Zachary J. Healey, 36; April 10, 2020.
  • Richard John, 41; July 2.
  • Michael R. Jones, 39; March 9, 2017.
  • Elainee E. Koehler, 24; July 9.
  • Dwayne Matthew, 25; July 20.
  • Latisha T. Schelhas, 33; July 10.
  • Jessica J. Small, 29; Feb. 14; second offense.
  • Chase S. Strub, 36; March 28, 2020; second offense.
  • Mason D. Lanhart, 23; Aug. 7.
  • Louis E. Connolly, 23; April 29; second offense.
  • Cody W. Udelhofen, 33; June 19.
  • Alex R. Kohn, 25; July 31.

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.