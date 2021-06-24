An aviation event drew pilots from as far away as Kansas to southwest Wisconsin 20 years ago.
The Cassville, Wis., Fly-In Breakfast drew 50 planes to Grant County in June 2001.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the event in its June 17, 2001, edition.
SUN, FRIENDS
HELP FLY-IN SOARCASSVILLE, Wis. — It was a perfect day to take to the friendly skies.
Sunshine and a steady layer of blue greeted dozens of pilots and hundreds of people who gathered Saturday morning for the second annual Cassville Fly-In Breakfast.
“It’s just a real friendly get-together for the aviation community, to have breakfast and celebrate a beautiful day like this,” said Al Muller, Cassville airport manager and experimental aircraft enthusiast.
Tucked between the verdant bluffs on one side and the scenic Mississippi River on the other, the Cassville airport definitely makes up for in beauty what it lacks in size.
About 50 planes, ranging from the single-seat ultralight to the larger two-engine Cessna, were on display, soaking up the sunshine of Saturday’s event. The fly-in drew aircraft from as far away as Kansas.
And there was plenty of time for the enthusiastic aviators to talk shop while waiting for another chance to glide through those azure skies.
“A lot of the ultralights here are home-built. So a lot of these guys are putting things together and trying new things and talking about their planes,” Muller said.
“You get an immediate understanding of just how much pride pilots have in their experimental aircraft. Some talk of their planes as if addressing children, grandchildren — or their wives,” Muller quickly added with a laugh.
Dick Tucker, one of the members of Manchester, Iowa-based Heartland Flyers, spent hundreds of hours building his three-toned, two-seat plane. Tucker admitted the lure of flying was not a complex draw when he started about seven years ago.
“It looked like fun. That’s the whole thing right there,” he said.
Muller said there’s been a resurgence in recent years in home-built planes, which can cost less than the price of a sedan to manufacture. Of course, the crafts do vary in price and detail, from some of the ultralights that look more like go-carts with wings to the high-tech, breathtaking examples of aviation achievement.
The Cassville Fly-In attracted the experimental, the experienced and the inexperienced alike. Kristin Male, 12, of Cassville, took her first ride in a single-engine, four-seat charter plane.
“I went on one of the big ones on a trip before but not on one of these little ones,” Kristin said, admitting to a slight case of nerves as she buckled into the seat next to the pilot.
“I’ve been flying since 1965, got over 5,000 hours, with no accidents or injuries,” said Terry Kendall, owner of Prairie du Chien-based Kendall Flying Service.
The pilot escorted passengers like Kristin on sightseeing jaunts throughout the morning.