A bipartisan bill recently introduced in the Wisconsin Legislature would permit a new form of human cremation that utilizes water, heat and lye.
The process, often referred to as flameless, aqua or water cremation, is known in scientific circles as alkaline hydrolysis. Proponents say it appeals to families that seek an environmentally friendly ending.
“It’s just another layer of ‘green’ cremation, which is becoming more prevalent in this day,” said Rep. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, who is the bill’s lead author in the state Assembly. “If that’s what people want, they should be able to have their wishes granted.”
If passed, Wisconsin would be the 21st state to permit the use of alkaline hydrolysis for the disposition of human remains.
Although water cremation is not permitted in Iowa, nor offered by crematories in northwestern Illinois, area funeral home directors said the topic is increasingly discussed within professional circles. Even a trickle of families have made inquiries.
A FLAMELESS PROCESS
Initially developed in 1888 for the disposal of animal carcasses, alkaline hydrolysis facilitates the body’s decomposition process using chemicals that break down organic matter.
In a water cremation, human remains are placed within a chamber filled with about 70 to 90 gallons of water, into which bases like sodium hydroxide and potassium hydroxide are added.
The solution is heated to temperatures of 200 to 300 degrees and circulated over the decedent. After the muscles and organs dissolve — a process that takes six to eight hours — only chalky white bones and implants or fillings remain, immersed in a sterile effluent.
“It is the same consistency as muddy water or coffee with cream in it,” said Ryan Cattoni, owner and funeral director of AquaGreen Dispositions in South Holland, Ill.
His company is one of two water cremation providers in the state.
The effluent is treated to reduce its pH to comply with water quality standards, then discharged into the local sewer system.
Meanwhile, the bones are finely ground into fine powder, the consistency of flour.
“It’s essentially the same end-result as regular flame cremation,” Cattoni said. “However, there is no 2,000-degree heat or air emissions or fossil fuels being burned.”
GROWING POPULARITY
When recording death statistics, states generally do not distinguish between traditional and water cremation, which adds to the challenge of assessing the prevalence of alkaline hydrolysis.
Rough estimates indicate that water cremation constitutes no more than 1% of the 1.5 million cremations that occur annually in the United States. But there is reason to believe its popularity is increasing.
Barbara Kemmis, executive director of the Cremation Association of North America, said about 35 to 40 crematories across the country offer the service.
She expects alkaline hydrolysis to grow steadily, much like traditional cremation did in recent decades. More than half of all final dispositions in 2018 used cremation, reflecting a 1.6% annual increase from 2013 to 2018.
“I think we’re approaching but haven’t reached a tipping point yet,” Kemmis said. “It’s an emerging technology.”
Cattoni declined to disclose exact figures but said he oversaw several hundred water cremations in 2018. Although the funeral industry is slow to change, word among families and friends is spreading, he said.
LIFE & DIGNITY
While backers describe alkaline hydrolysis as “gentle” — some families compare it to a spa treatment, Kemmis said — others view the process as bodily desecration.
Patrick Leonard, owner of Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory in Dubuque and a former president of the Iowa Funeral Directors Association, characterized water cremation as “barbaric.”
“This production ... (uses) a really harsh alkaline chemical, and you’ve got to dispose of those chemicals when you’re done,” he said.
Perhaps one of water cremation’s greatest opponents is the Catholic Church.
Staff from the Wisconsin Catholic Conference, the Church’s policy arm, met with Wisconsin lawmakers to discuss the proposal.
Discharging a body into the wastewater treatment system violates Catholicism’s belief in life and the dignity of the human person, said Larry Haas, the conference’s associate director for education and health care policy.
“The flesh that is in there is still the body that is created by God,” he said. “There is something that is distasteful (about) washing the body down the drain.”
PROVIDING OPTIONS
Jim Olson, past president of the Wisconsin Funeral Directors Association, said the job of any funeral director is to offer families options. Alkaline hydrolysis is one more choice.
“Because we know at a time of death, they feel lost, helpless and that lack of control,” he said. “If we can give them some decisions to make, that helps bring back that control.”
Olson operates a Sheboygan, Wis., funeral home and recently oversaw the funeral of a Wisconsin family that opted for water cremation. The cremation was performed in Minnesota, where it is legal.
“We could only do it because (the decedent) happened to die in Minnesota,” Olson said. “This particular family didn’t choose it ahead of time. They chose it because they were given a choice.”
He knows of at least three other Wisconsin funeral directors who would perform water cremation if it were legalized in the Badger State.
Jillian Krueger, funeral director at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, Wis., said a customer recently asked if the home could provide a water cremation.
Although Krueger cannot, “down the line, we would definitely consider it,” she said. “As a funeral provider, we just need to be aware of all the options out there.”