A community conversation held Wednesday at Steeple Square focused on Dubuque’s public transportation system and expanding it in an equitable manner.
The head of the city’s Jule bus system joined a panel that included business leaders and a Dubuque school official for a conversation in which the transit service was a focal point for discussing the future of transportation in Dubuque.
About 30 people attended the event, the last in a series sponsored by TH Media and Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque.
A small portion of city residents currently use public transit. According to U.S. Census Bureau data, only 1.2% of workers in the city used public transportation to get to work in 2021, while nearly 80% drove alone.
City Transportation Services Director Ryan Knuckey said ridership in fiscal year 2023 is projected to come out to 350,000 rides, up 30,000 from fiscal year 2021 but down from the pre-pandemic high of 488,000.
Candace Eudaley-Loebach, a former city transportation services director who now works as a planning consultant, advocated for big-picture thinking to change transportation in Dubuque.
She said increasing ridership was a matter of helping more people get more places. However, doing so would require significant long-term investment.
“They’re the 40-year or 50-year choices that a bus route can’t fix,” Eudaley-Loebach said.
She later cited research showing that the average person would not ride a bus if it came less than every 15 minutes.
Knuckey pointed out half of the Jule’s funding still comes from the Federal Transit Administration, meaning the city could only implement so many changes at once.
However, he touted achievements the city had made since he joined, including distributing Jule bus passes to students who live too close to school to qualify for district busing but still too far from school to reasonably walk.
Some 900 students had received passes as of the most recent data, up from the 300 initially distributed.
Another success had been setting up commuter routes between residential neighborhoods and business districts, such as the office parks where John Deere Dubuque Works and Hodge are located.
Parking also was part of the discussion. Dave Klavitter, Dupaco Community Credit Union’s chief marketing officer, said assessing the future of parking in Dubuque meant collecting better data on what spaces residents were using.
“We need to know how people are moving around. We need to know where they’re parking,” Klavitter said.
Dupaco itself had moved away from offering parking spaces to all of its employees, instead offering a stipend to staff at its Millwork District building to either purchase a downtown parking pass or spend on public transit or a bicycle, he said.
Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.
