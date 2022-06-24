Four elementary schoolers crouched around a small wooden observation hive in Dubuque’s Bee Branch Creek Greenway on Thursday morning, peering at the buzzing bees behind the box’s glass case.
“Oh my gosh, one of the bees is eating!” exclaimed Kenaniah Stechman, 8.
Beekeeper John Draginis pointed out the queen bee in the center of the hive.
“She’s actually laying an egg right now,” he said. “That’s why she’s tucking her abdomen down into the cell.”
Johanna McCready, 10, leaned in for a better look.
“That’s pretty cool,” she said. “You don’t see that every day.”
The students were attending St. Mark Youth Enrichment’s Heroes Camp, formerly known as Summer Heroes Academy. The five-week program, open to students entering kindergarten through fifth grade, kicked off this week and runs through July 22.
St. Mark Director of Donor Relations Beth McGorry said the camp includes time spent working on math and reading skills, as well as field trips such as Thursday’s excursion to the Bee Branch for National Pollinator Week.
“They’re going to learn about science today, but they’re hanging out with bees, so it’s fun,” she said. “They’re experiencing school in a different way.”
McGorry said 72 students are registered for the St. Mark Heroes Camp in Dubuque this summer, with another 30 enrolled in the organization’s Dyersville, Iowa, camp.
Last year, 118 students participated in the program, with 88% increasing their literacy skills as measured by a phonics screening assessment. For this year’s program, Dubuque students in third through fifth grades could choose a themed class for their five-week camp. The kids at the Bee Branch were part of the “Nature Navigators” group, while other tracks included “Foodology” and “Project STEAM.”
“The third- to fifth-graders needed some choice, and they needed something that was a little more lively,” McGorry said.
John Draginis and his wife, Claire, operate Peddle Hollow Apiary in Cuba City, Wis. On Thursday, they taught the campers about types of bees, helped them identify the parts of a bee’s body and led them on a scavenger hunt to find plants providing food for bees.
“Can’t they sting you through the veil?” Kenaniah asked as Claire held up a beekeeper suit.
“Yes, they can sting us through the fabric, but the veil keeps them away from our faces,” Claire replied.
McGorry said students in Heroes Camp will take part in more field trips this summer, such as ziplining at Four Mounds, kayaking on Catfish Creek and touring local museums and the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville, Iowa.
“Our program focuses on literacy and social-emotional learning at the core, … and they’re also spending tons of time outside,” she said. “Almost anything that you can learn inside, you can learn outside.”
