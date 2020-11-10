PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — Authorities recently arrested four people accused of operating a burglary ring in northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin.
Christopher L. Marshall, 41, of Prairie du Chien, faces charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, felony bail jumping, burglary, possession of burglary tools, possession of stolen property, numerous counts of theft and one count of mistreatment of animals, according to the Prairie du Chien Police Department.
Bryce A. Benson, 24, of La Crosse, faces charges of four counts of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, 11 counts of theft, possession of stolen property, felony bail jumping, burglary and theft of a firearm.
Tyler D. Peregrin, 22, of La Crosse, faces charges of 11 counts of theft, possession of stolen property, felony bail jumping and five counts of being a passenger in a stolen vehicle.
Emily J. Eastman, 22, of Prairie du Chien, faces charges of possession of methamphetamine, party to a crime-theft and passenger in a stolen vehicle.
A press release states that the arrests follow a series of burglaries and thefts that involved bicycles, firearms and vehicles that were investigated by authorities in Clayton and Allamakee counties in Iowa and in Crawford and La Crosse counties in Wisconsin.
Authorities executed search warrants at residences in La Crosse, Prairie du Chien and Bridgeport.
“It is suspected that these individuals were under the influence of controlled substances while conducting these crimes,” according to the release.
It states that the investigation continues.