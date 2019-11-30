MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A Maquoketa nonprofit recently landed a $50,000 grant to buy two vans to transport people with disabilities.
The grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development office is going to Imagine the Possibilities, according to U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa.
The two new vans will replace high-mileage vehicles the organization already has, a press release states.
“This grant will go a long way to ensuring some of our friends and neighbors can lead fulfilling and independent lives,” Finkenauer said in the release.