The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Marjorie L. Gassman, 55, of 290 Roland St., was arrested at 10:14 p.m. Tuesday at her residence on a charge of domestic assault. Court documents state that Gassman assaulted Marlee M. Basten, 19, of the same address.
  • Emily G. Fink, 28, of 2460 Lincoln Ave., was arrested at 6:36 p.m. Tuesday in the area of West 17th and Heeb streets on warrants charging first-degree theft, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and probation violation.
  • Caleb M. Loney, 21, of 1130 Iowa St., was arrested at 5:46 a.m. Tuesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Loney assaulted Taylor A. Roth, 18, of the same address, on Friday.
  • Thomas L. Ostrander, 31, of 999 Maquoketa Drive, No. 1, was arrested at 10:54 a.m. Monday in the area of Lincoln Avenue and Ann Street on a warrant charging second-degree theft, operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and forgery.
  • Louis G. Mihalakis, 57, of 1212 Miller Road, reported the theft of $5,000 worth of tools from a vehicle between July 20 and Friday in the 3200 block of Getty Terrace.

Jerald L. Dahlstrom, 84, of 2955 Kaufmann Ave., No. 111, reported the theft of jewelry worth $1,427 on July 21 at his residence.

