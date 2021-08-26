The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Marjorie L. Gassman, 55, of 290 Roland St., was arrested at 10:14 p.m. Tuesday at her residence on a charge of domestic assault. Court documents state that Gassman assaulted Marlee M. Basten, 19, of the same address.
Emily G. Fink, 28, of 2460 Lincoln Ave., was arrested at 6:36 p.m. Tuesday in the area of West 17th and Heeb streets on warrants charging first-degree theft, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and probation violation.
Caleb M. Loney, 21, of 1130 Iowa St., was arrested at 5:46 a.m. Tuesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Loney assaulted Taylor A. Roth, 18, of the same address, on Friday.
Thomas L. Ostrander, 31, of 999 Maquoketa Drive, No. 1, was arrested at 10:54 a.m. Monday in the area of Lincoln Avenue and Ann Street on a warrant charging second-degree theft, operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and forgery.
Louis G. Mihalakis, 57, of 1212 Miller Road, reported the theft of $5,000 worth of tools from a vehicle between July 20 and Friday in the 3200 block of Getty Terrace.
Jerald L. Dahlstrom, 84, of 2955 Kaufmann Ave., No. 111, reported the theft of jewelry worth $1,427 on July 21 at his residence.