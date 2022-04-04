Police said a northern Iowa teacher faces charges he sexual exploited a girl younger than 16 in Dubuque last year.
Benjamin J. Hanson, 30, of Eagle Grove, Iowa, was arrested recently by Eagle Grove police on a Dubuque County warrant charging sexual exploitation of the minor and enticing a minor, according to Dubuque police on Monday.
Capt. Joe Messerich said local authorities began investigating on March 23, but the incidents date back to the spring of 2021. Court documents state that the girl and Hanson met at a Dubuque retail store, at which he worked at the time.
“The investigation showed that Hanson told the victim he wanted to have sex with her and sent her several sexually explicit text messages,” Messerich wrote in an email to the Telegraph Herald. “Hanson also asked the victim to make a video of her simulating a sex act and send it to him.”
Messerich said Hanson repeatedly requested that the victim meet with him in private and asked her not to tell anyone about their relationship because of her age.
Messerich said both the girl and Hanson were living in Dubuque at the time of the offense.
“During the investigation, we became aware that Hanson was a teacher in the Eagle Grove area,” Messerich said.
Several northern Iowa media outlets have reported that Hanson was a first-year math teacher at Eagle Grove High School, but that he is no longer employed by that school district.