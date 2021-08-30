Area college leaders are welcoming students back for what they hope will be a more normal school year, though rising local COVID-19 numbers have prompted them to tighten some protocols.
Class is back in session — or will be soon — at area colleges, with schools largely returning to fully in-person learning for the new academic year.
While some COVID-19 mitigation measures have been relaxed this fall, the spread of the delta variant has prompted the return of masking requirements at several local schools. Meanwhile, college leaders are encouraging their students to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
“(We’re) just really looking forward to getting things back to normal as best we can while also keeping these mitigations in place to protect everyone,” said Donna Heald, provost and academic dean at Loras College in Dubuque.
Mitigation measures
Multiple area colleges are mandating mask-wearing as students return to campus, while others opted to keep masking as a recommendation.
Clarke University in Dubuque this month re-instituted a universal indoor mask mandate. President Thom Chesney said masking requirements last school year helped keep positive case rates low on campus.
“To take that step back to a practice we really felt was effective for us previously was a natural use of our own learning,” Chesney said.
Loras College, University of Wisconsin-Platteville and Southwest Wisconsin Technical College also are requiring masks.
At University of Dubuque, face coverings are “highly recommended” indoors, with signs posted on buildings indicating as such.
Amy Edmonds, coordinator of university safety awareness, training and preparation, said officials determined that approach worked best based on the availability of COVID-19 vaccines and variations in guidance they saw. She noted that last year’s mitigation strategies helped manage COVID-19 cases on campus.
“We feel, since we were able to do that without vaccines, that we certainly can continue that with now (available) vaccines, so we thought that was the best decision for now for our campus,” Edmonds said.
Northeast Iowa Community College also is recommending mask-wearing.
While colleges have some mitigation measures in place, other aspects of their operations are starting to return to normal. For the most part, campuses have returned to in-person learning at pre-pandemic levels.
UD officials last year offered students an option to attend courses remotely. This year, they generally are required to attend in person, though educators will connect them with their courses if they are ill or quarantined, Edmonds said.
“We really wanted to be intentional with that face-to-face opportunity while having our mitigation strategies in place,” she said.
Likewise, at Southwest Tech, classes are being held in person unless they already were online before the pandemic.
“In order to provide what the expectations are of our students, we felt that we had to get back to more of the hands on and face to face,” said Dan Imhoff, executive director of facilities, safety and security.
Encouraging vaccinations
While officials at several local colleges said they are encouraging students to be vaccinated against COVID-19, none have mandated vaccines.
UW-P is participating in a UW System initiative in which vaccinated students at campuses that reach a 70% vaccination rate are eligible for a drawing to win $7,000 scholarships.
University spokesman Paul Erickson said school leaders seek to keep students on campus at full capacity this year, and vaccinations play a role in that.
“I don’t think the students want to go back to the way that we were, so this is incentivizing them and, hopefully, is a way we can return to a traditional college experience,” Erickson said.
Heald said Loras leaders seek to help students understand the benefits of vaccines, both personally and to society as a whole.
She also noted that there are questions about how a new Iowa law prohibiting businesses and government entities from requiring customers to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination impacts private colleges.
“It has complicated what we can do or at least our understanding of what we can do,” Heald said, though she noted that college officials have asked members of the campus community to self-report their vaccination status.
Kelly McMahon, executive director for risk management at Northeast Iowa Community College, said officials do not feel they can require vaccines based on the new state law. However, students and clinical faculty in some programs such as allied health and nursing are being required to receive vaccinations because clinical sites require them.
Local college officials said that when students contract COVID-19, they will be required to isolate. Those schools will provide spaces on campus where students can stay if they become ill.
Schools also are generally following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines in not requiring students to quarantine for a COVID-19 exposure if they have been fully vaccinated.
“With vaccination, we have a greatly reduced number of people, students, faculty, staff who need to quarantine if they’ve had a confirmed exposure,” Heald said.