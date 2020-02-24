Before heading off to beat drums and blow horns, prospective members of a youth drum corps prepared for marching.
Taking lunge steps forward and backwards across a gym floor, about 40 teenagers launched an open house event for the Colt Cadets Drum & Bugle Corps, held Sunday at Table Mound Elementary School.
“Today is a taste of what drum corps is about,” said Rich Waddington, the Colt Cadets director.
Entering its 54th season, the Colt Cadets is the junior wing of the Colt Drum & Bugle Corps.
“The Colts is an audition group focusing on 16- to 21-year olds and we’re the younger group,” Waddington said. “We’re a younger age group. We focus on 13- to 17-years old, and there is zero experience required to join the Colt Cadets. We’ll teach them everything they need to know.”
Waddington said the Cadets typically feature 70 to 90 members each summer.
“The most we can have is 154,” he said.
Recruitment begins with school visits.
“We’ve been to 23 schools so far this winter and everybody has been super receptive,” Waddington said. “There has been a lot of interest in it.”
Braden Vidmar, 15, of Bettendorf, Iowa, came to Sunday’s open house after hearing good things about the organization.
“I had a friend who did it and said it was fun,” Vidmar said.
Vidmar plays trombone and hopes to play baritone horn with the Cadets.
“I like the social aspect of it and when the music is fun, it is fun to play,” he said.
The youth taking their initial turns on drums and horns Sunday could be playing throughout the summer.
“Our move-in is the first weekend in June,” Waddington said. “Then, we have three weeks of spring training that we are around the area, then our tour kicks off at the end of June through July 15. Then, we take a five-day break and then we come back for the open class tour at the end of July.”
The Cadets will play more than 20 performances in seven Midwestern states. The season concludes at the Drum Corps International World Championships, held in August at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Sunday was about taking the first steps toward that goal.
“We’re looking for kids to show up and give it a try,” Waddington said. “We’d like to see them come back and commit for the whole summer.”