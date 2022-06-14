Two things are evident after spending any amount of time with Rich and Kathy Noonan — they are resilient, and they are very funny.
The Dubuque couple will celebrate 57 years of marriage in July and have weathered some major health crises in recent years, Rich’s stroke and Kathy’s open-heart surgery among them.
Rich’s stroke has left him using a wheelchair. He requires daily assistance, particularly from Kathy, who uses a special sling to get him into bed each night, and from their daughter, Kelly Lengeling, who comes over each morning to help her mother get Rich out of bed.
Their son Brett Noonan lives locally and also helps out, and the Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging provides some respite care each month.
But Rich and Kathy have come through it all with their love for each other and, perhaps more importantly, their sense of humor intact.
“It was Rich’s sense of humor that first attracted me to him,” Kathy said. “He’s very funny.”
Rich, now 80, met Kathy Conzett, now 78, when he was at Wahlert Catholic High School and she was at Dubuque Senior High School in the late 1950s.
The two met at the Allison-Henderson Park ice rink, a popular spot for teens in the winter months.
“I think he took binoculars and looked to see what girls were out there,” Kathy joked. “His house was right there on the corner of Grandview (Avenue) and Loras (Boulevard).”
Kathy, who lived near Finley Hospital, would frequent the rink often with friends, including Rich.
“I think it was junior homecoming,” Kathy said. “One of my friends was going with her boyfriend and she said, ‘You should ask Rich to go.’ We started going together pretty much after that.”
After Kathy graduated, she enrolled in X-ray technician training at Finley, then took a job in Evanston, Ill. For a few years, she and Rich’s relationship was a long-distance one.
Rich bought an emerald-cut diamond engagement ring and made the trip to Evanston to propose. His trademark wit came through when he talked about his marriage proposal.
“I said, ‘You’re going to have that baby of ours whether you want to or not,’” he joked.
Kathy rolled her eyes.
“That is not true,” she said. “I didn’t say, ‘Yes,’ that time. I wish I had. That ring was gorgeous. He returned it.”
Kathy said, “Yes,” the second time around, even without the emerald-cut ring, and the couple married in 1965.
They bought a house near Mount Pleasant Home where they raised their three children — Brian, Kelly and Brett.
“They didn’t go far,” Kelly said. “We lived and grew up in the same area they did.”
Kathy continued to work in the medical field for more than 30 years as an X-ray technician and medical transcriptionist. Rich worked in the building and grounds department for Dubuque Community Schools for 33 years.
Like most middle-class families of the time, the Noonans enjoyed their modest lifestyle.
“We lived in a really idyllic neighborhood,” Kelly said. “Lots of families, lots of kids. Both sets of grandparents lived close by. We didn’t have a lot, but we thought we had everything.”
Rich and Kathy were both active in sports, even while Kelly and her brothers were growing up.
“They always had an active lifestyle,” she said. “They went bowling. They were in golf leagues. Dad was in a fast-pitch softball league for years.”
But then came Rich’s stroke and some complications. In the hospital, Rich was given a medication to dissolve blood clots.
“We were told that 10% of the people who are given this medication will have a brain bleed,” Kathy said. “Well, Mr. 10% here had the brain bleed, so the whole right side of his brain was totally gone.”
“But thank God we still have the left (side) and the wit and the memory,” Kelly said. “He remembers a lot of things his friends don’t.”
The Noonans still enjoy a modified active lifestyle, which includes 10 grandchildren and one great-grandson.
Rich meets his friends for breakfast once a month, Kathy will meet friends for an occasional lunch, and they enjoy hosting euchre games with other couples.
“We try to keep his life as normal as possible,” Kelly said. “If they want to go out to dinner with friends, we make sure that happens.”
Kathy said their friendship and their patience with each other have been big factors in their successful partnership.
“It’s always a good deal to start out as friends,” she said. “And that sense of humor — when they told us that if he’d had the stroke on the other side, he’d be a vegetable, he spent a long time trying to imagine what kind of vegetable he’d be.”
“Celery,” Rich quipped. “Because it’s tall and thin.”
Kelly said her parents are both strong people.
“They are amazing and always up for a challenge,” she said. “My mom is the most incredible, resilient person I know.”
Rich agreed that Kathy has been his rock throughout their marriage, but he couldn’t help but tease her one more time.
“She has done a really good job taking care of me,” he said with a twinkle in his eye. “Even those times when she’s dropped me on the floor.”
