PEOSTA, Iowa — After Jim Merten resigned from the Peosta mayoral position for a second time, city officials are considering holding a special election in January to fill the seat.
Merten’s initial resignation was made just days before the Nov. 2 election, in which he had been running for re-election unopposed. His name still was the only one on the ballot, and he received more votes than any write-in candidate, winning the mayoral contest for a term starting in 2022.
Council Member John Kraft is serving as mayor pro tem. During this week’s City Council meeting, he announced Merten’s second resignation letter had been received.
City Clerk Karen Snyder said City Council members on Nov. 23 will consider voting to hold a special election to fill the seat.
The soonest the city could hold a special election is Jan. 25. To hold an election on that date, the city must notify the Dubuque County Auditor’s Office by Dec. 22.
In his letter, Merten thanked those who voted for him in the recent election.
“Their action will allow an opportunity for the Peosta community to get to know their mayoral candidates before casting their votes in a special election,” he wrote.
The second letter also clarified that Merten’s departure is due to professional reasons.
“While my previous resignation letter unfortunately left the door open to interpret much-worse scenarios, I want to be clear that my family is fine and this is simply a reflection of changes in my professional career,” Merten wrote.
Peosta voters submitted 173 write-in votes on Nov. 2, including 70 votes for Council Member Doug Hughes. He said he did not go out campaigning but would have accepted the results if the people had chosen him.
“People asked me and I told them I’d do it if people wanted it,” Hughes said.
Council Member Karen Lyons received 64 write-in votes. Lyons declined to run for re-election in this month’s election.
Lyons said after this week’s council meeting that she probably would not run in a mayoral special election. Hughes said he was unsure.
Merten himself was elected in a special election in 2020, prompted by the departure of former mayor Larry Mescher in October 2019.
In his second letter, Merten outlined the task the new mayor will face.
“The city is at a point in its growth where it will need to be deliberate in not only setting a vision but also negotiating the difficult situations where the vision does not (yet!) fully align with every stakeholder’s thoughts of what direction we should go,” Merten wrote.