More than 50 members of the Dubuque police and fire departments and Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department stood in a solemn silence Friday as taps rang out at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center.
The group had gathered for a memorial service arranged by the chaplains of the police and sheriff’s departments to honor law enforcement personnel who have lost their lives while serving their communities. The service was held a few days before National Peace Officers Memorial Day, held May 15 each year.
“Despite the sacrifice, we show up and do this job every day,” said Police Chief Jeremy Jensen at the service. “We do it because we value integrity. We value teamwork. We value being fair. We value collaborating with the community.”
According to preliminary data compiled by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, 226 members of law enforcement died in the line of duty across the country in 2022. This marks an approximately 61% decrease from 586 officers who died in 2021 as COVID-19-related deaths decreased last year, though COVD-19 was still the No. 1 cause of law enforcement deaths in 2022.
During the memorial service, Jensen said the Dubuque Police Department had been serving the community for 125 years by the time National Peace Officers Memorial Day was established in 1962 by President John F. Kennedy.
Jensen also mentioned two former Dubuque police officers who died in the line of duty: Albert Meisner, who was struck and killed by a train in 1896, and Daniel Norton, who was shot and killed while responding to a disturbance in 1904.
“I also want to honor those living for their service,” Jensen said. “They sacrificed missing their kids’ birthday parties, concerts and events. … More frequently, they suffer not knowing if today is going to be the day.”
Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Dave Riniker said the job of law enforcement is harder today than it ever has been, as law enforcement calls include responding to criminal activity, medical emergencies and brain health emergencies.
“With the stress and the trauma of the job, we do not do the best job of taking care of ourselves,” Riniker said. “... Please take the time to take care of yourself. Please make your health a priority.”
Dubuque County Supervisor Harley Pothoff, who retired from the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department before running for his supervisor seat, said he had heard of four incidents of law enforcement being injured or killed in the past week around the country.
Pothoff also said more than 500 names will be added this year to the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington D.C.
“All of those officers are someone’s son or daughter, brother or sister, mother or father,” Pothoff said. “This is a great community that backs its law enforcement. Please stay safe.”
