More than 50 members of the Dubuque police and fire departments and Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department stood in a solemn silence Friday as taps rang out at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center.

The group had gathered for a memorial service arranged by the chaplains of the police and sheriff’s departments to honor law enforcement personnel who have lost their lives while serving their communities. The service was held a few days before National Peace Officers Memorial Day, held May 15 each year.

