A photo of a model (in progress) of a life-size bronze statue of Ulysses S. Grant, which will be installed in Washington Park in Galena. The statue is being designed by artist David Seagraves, of Elizabeth, Ill.
GALENA, Ill. — A new piece of public art in Galena will celebrate the city’s connection to the nation’s 18th president.
The Galena City Council this week approved the installation of a life-size bronze statue of Ulysses S. Grant in Washington Park, at the corner of Main and Washington streets.
Galena Country Tourism and Galena Downtown Business Association are working with local artist David Seagraves to install the statue, which will see Grant seated on one of the park’s benches.
“Not only will it be a tribute to General Grant and his time in Galena, it will be an opportunity for visitors and locals to take a fun photo and share a memory with friends and family,” said Rose Noble, president and CEO of Galena Country Tourism.
Grant, who led the Union army in the later years of the Civil War, lived in Galena prior to the war. He also returned for occasional visits in the years following the war and his ascension to the presidency.
Seagraves, of Elizabeth, Ill., has a long career in public sculpting and has designed several other sculptures displayed in downtown Galena.
To inform his design of the Grant statue, Seagraves said he studied photos of the president and is reading a biography of Grant by historian Ron Chernow.
“I’m learning all kinds of things that I can work into (the statue), like how he’s looking and how he sits and the expression on his face,” Seagraves said. “You can make all that happen through the way his clothing is and how he holds himself.”
So far, Seagraves has designed three models of the statue, about one-quarter of the size of the finished product. Next, he will create a mannequin of the full-size statue, followed by a clay version, which he will send to a foundry. There, molds will be created and bronze poured to form the finished product.
Council documents state the statue will be installed in mid- to late 2022.
Galena Country Tourism will secure permits and materials and cover installation costs up to $20,000, with Galena Downtown Business Association funding remaining costs. Noble said the total cost for the creation and installation of the statue is estimated at about $45,000.
Council members this week expressed their approval for the project.
“I like the idea, and I think it’s a great location,” Council Member Jerry Westemeier said. “I think having an open seat there for people to sit and take pictures is a great idea.”