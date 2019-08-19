CUBA CITY, Wis. — Donna Rogers has taken a particular motto to heart.
“What you do for yourself dies with you,” she said. “What you do for others lives on after you are gone.”
The statement is a guiding principle of the City of Presidents Committee, which Rogers joined in 1993. In the years since, she has aimed to spread pride among community members.
“Being in a community like this, (volunteering) is what you can do,” Rogers said. “You can keep everyone’s passion and the history of the community alive.”
Despite not being the hometown of any U.S. president, Cuba City has celebrated its self-styled slogan, “The City of Presidents,” ever since the nation’s 1976 bicentennial celebration. At that time, the idea of installing light-post-mounted shields that bear presidents’ silhouettes along Main Street was aired.
Rogers helped bring about the opening of Cuba City’s Presidential Caboose in 2006. It contains a museum and repository for presidential and railroad memorabilia.
Among other projects with which she has lent a hand are the remodeling of the city’s veterans memorial in 2001 and the modernization and restoration of the Old State Bank clock along Main Street.
“When I was a kid, it was like my curfew,” Rogers said. “You would be up and down Main Street and you would see the clock and say, ‘I’ve got to get home.’ … To a lot of people in the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s, this, here, was an icon.”
Currently, she serves as the secretary on the Presidential Museum Committee. Once completed, the museum will house artifacts spanning presidential history and traveling exhibits. The committee has raised about $30,000 of $150,000 toward the effort.
Rogers also has played an active role serving on the council for St. Rose School and with the Cuba City Chamber of Commerce, Cole Acres Golf Course rookie golf program and Tri-State Tourism Council.
She attributes successes partly to the organizational skills she learned throughout her career at John Deere Dubuque Works, but primarily to the teamwork of the community’s volunteers.
“We all work together,” Rogers said.
Bob Jones, Cuba City economic development director, praised Rogers’ tirelessness.
“She inspires the best of each of these teams to dream big and go for it,” he said. “Always the first person to set up and the last to leave, all with a smile on her face.”
Cuba City Mayor Tom Gile said Rogers has the grit to keep longstanding projects going.
“You ask her to do anything and she’ll do it,” he said.