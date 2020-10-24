Carnegie-Stout Public Library in Dubuque will display quilts from the northeastern Iowa chapter of the Quilts of Valor Foundation.
The quilts will be on display from Monday, Oct. 26, through Thursday, Nov. 5.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no quilt presentation ceremony, according to a press release. However, nomination forms to award a service member or veteran with a quilt will be available.
The foundation's mission is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing quilts. As of 2020, more than 250,000 have been awarded to service members and veterans.
For more information, visit www.dubuque.lib.ia.us.