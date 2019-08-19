A Dubuque photographer today was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison for sexually exploiting an underage girl and drug charges.
Christopher L. Frommelt, 43, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. There is no parole in the federal system.
In February, he was convicted by a jury of sexual exploitation of a child, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of meth to a person younger than 21 near a protected location and distribution of meth where a person younger than 18 was present. He was found not guilty of distribution of child pornography.
Federal court documents state Frommelt, previously listed online as the owner of Dubuque Photography, gave meth to a girl younger than 18 at a location within 1,000 feet of Dubuque Senior High School and Clarke University in January 2018. Authorities said he also had sex with the teen girl, which he captured on video and sent to the girl via social media.
Authorities said Frommelt also conspired with others to transport meth from Texas to Dubuque to distribute, including by providing a rental car and more than $2,600 to purchase the drugs.
After his prison term, Frommelt will be on supervised release for six years and must register as a sex offender. He also was fined $5,400.