EARLVILLE, Iowa — Authorities are investigating an incident Tuesday morning at an Earlville motel that initially was reported as a kidnapping.
Delaware County Sheriff John LeClere said authorities were called to the U.S. 20 Lodging motel at 1:55 a.m. to investigate a possible kidnapping. Dispatchers at the time said the apparent victim was abducted by people wielding weapons.
“The alleged victim, an adult male, has been located and is apparently unwilling to make a complaint at this time,” LeClere wrote in an email to the Telegraph Herald. “At this time, it is unknown if criminal charges will be filed.”