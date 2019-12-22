Preliminary data shows a reduction in traffic fatalities for the year in Illinois and Wisconsin, with Iowa seeing 16 more reported fatalities in 2019 compared to the same time period last year.
As of Friday, the Iowa Department of Transportation reports 319 traffic deaths in 2019 as of Dec. 19. In 2018, 303 deaths were recorded as of Dec. 19. In all of 2018, 319 people died on Iowa roads.
That was the lowest number of fatalities of the three states, and eight fewer compared to a five-year average of 327 traffic fatalities in Iowa.
Wisconsin DOT data show 520 fatalities from crashes this year as of Dec. 15. That compares to 551 fatalities reported in all of 2018 and 571 in 2017.
In Illinois, 961 people died in crashes in 2019 as of Dec. 19, while 1,011 died last year to date.
County by county, the trends varied. But, overall, tri-state counties saw six fewer vehicle-related deaths thus far in 2019 than last year.
Local officials said speed and inattentive driving continue to be the most common factor in fatal crashes, while alcohol has become less and less of a factor.
“We’ve seen a downtrend in alcohol-involved fatalities,” Dubuque County Sheriff Road Patrol Capt. Harley Pothoff said. “Generally, excessive speed has a lot to do with it — speed and people running stop signs, pulling out in front of vehicles. Those are the two biggest issues we run into.”
Increased penalties for operating while intoxicated and the arrival of ride-hailing services Uber and Lyft in Dubuque in early 2017 have helped curb drunken driving deaths in recent years, Pothoff said.
“I definitely think more people, especially younger people — the 21- to 35-year-olds — are more aware of OWI laws and use services that are there,” he said. “We encounter more designated drivers than we used to, with a sober driver and drunk passengers. They’re planning ahead.”
In 2018 and 2019, Dubuque County officials reported seven traffic fatalities each year.
Jo Daviess County, Ill., had two fatalities this year, compared to five last year. Both involved the deaths of motorcyclists.
Speed was a factor in one crash in which the driver the lost control of the vehicle. In the other, a driver pulled in front of a vehicle.
The Wisconsin DOT reports 10 fatalities for Grant County in 2019 — double the amount from last year — and no reported fatalities in Lafayette County.
“I would like to say (the decline in traffic fatalities) is a result of proactive law enforcement, but I think there’s more awareness about the dangers of distracted driving,” Jo Daviess County Sheriff Kevin Turner said. “We’re not seeing as many people driving while on their phones.”
In Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin, it is illegal to text while driving. Illinois also bans the use of any hand-held electronic devices while driving. That includes talking on a cellphone.
Attempts to release City of Dubuque law enforcement officials to provide comment for this story.
With the holidays coming up, Turner urged people to be careful when hitting the roads.
“Slow down. Be attentive. Wear your seatbelt,” he said. “Put the phone down. And if you’re imbibing, make sure you have a designated driver.”
Pothoff added: “Be looking for the car that might be going too fast to stop and plan accordingly. Some accidents, obviously, are unavoidable but ... placing yourself more on the defensive is huge.”