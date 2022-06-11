DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Dyersville City Council members are poised to potentially make two significant changes to the way the city regulates ATV/UTV usage, but the moves are on hold as they await the results of a bill before Gov. Kim Reynolds.
In mid-May, the Legislature passed a bill that made several major changes to how the state regulates all-terrain vehicle usage on roadways. However, that bill still is sitting on Reynolds’ desk awaiting a signature.
Among the notable elements of the bill are: that ATVs can operate on any state or local highway with the exception of divided highways; that there be no time restrictions on when they can be driven; and that county boards of supervisors, along with municipalities, can designate roads on which ATVs may or may not operate as well as times of operation.
Although the ATV issue was met with cautious skepticism when first brought before the Dyersville City Council last year, council members now are willing to remove 10 of the 11 prohibited streets from the list — leaving U.S. 20 as restricted — and to allow ATV/UTVs to be operated 24 hours a day.
However, council members are going to hold off on making any changes until it sees what the state is doing.
“I’m just not in favor of having rules that differ from the state’s if we don’t have a reason,” said Council Member Mike Oberbroeckling.
Oberbroeckling’s statement was met with agreement from Council Members Jim Gibbs and Tom Westhoff. Council Member Jenni Ostwinkle Silva said the only qualm she might have with allowing 24/7 usage is potential issues with noise, but she ultimately agreed when Mayor Jeff Jacque asked if the council was in favor of lifting it.
Council Member Mike English, who voted against the original ATV ordinance, noted the city does have the option of letting its current regulations sunset.
While that notion didn’t find favor with fellow council members, it highlighted that the city’s current ordinance’s June 30 sunset provision is fast approaching, and if no action is taken, it would effectively ban ATVs within city limits come July.
With these factors in mind, council members signaled they will extend the sunset provision for another 60 days at their June 20 meeting.
Police Chief Brent Schroeder expressed some concern about how the public would perceive those actions.
Even though council members are signaling that they want to remove prohibited streets from the ordinance, that isn’t happening if the current ordinance is just extended. Dyersville still would have prohibited streets and only allow usage from sunrise to sunset.
“People are getting bolder and bolder,” Schroeder said. “We are getting a lot more riders on (Iowa) 136 and a lot of unregistered vehicles, but we’re still in education mode.”
He said, while his department has had numerous interactions with ATV/UTV riders, the current philosophy is to inform users of the rules rather than issue citations.
When asked his opinion, Schroeder said he doesn’t like ATVs/UTVs on the road for the same reason he doesn’t like mopeds and bicycles — because he has seen the aftermath of things when they do go wrong.
“I don’t like them — you know my feelings on it — but that is a decision for (the council to make),” Schroeder said.
